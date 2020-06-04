World Environment Day Quotes That Motivate To Conserve Earth's Habitat

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. The day was first established by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1972. The day puts focus on the environment and how it affects people's health. It is that day of a year when we can take some time out to appreciate the beauty of nature, and be more about how to conserve the planet. With the advent of technology, we have disconnected ourselves from nature, and are harming in a way that we don't even realize it's harmful. This World Environment Day, we bring you some quotes to inspire you to save the environment.

World environment day quotes

“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”

—Mother Teresa

“The Earth is what we all have in common.”

—Wendell Berry

“Time spent among trees is never time wasted.”

To the wild wood and the downs, —

To the silent wilderness,

Where the soul need not repress its music.”

—Percy Bysshe Shelley

“He that plants trees loves others besides himself.”

—Thomas Fulle

“The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations.”

—John Paul II

“Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty.”

—John Ruskin

For a better tomorrow, plant more trees and make this planet a better place to live in.

Say no to plastic. Make your life eco-friendly products your best friend.

"Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed."

- Mahatma Gandhi

Nature is the best healer. Do not spoil it with your acts.

Start changing your habits and make them environment friendly.

Be pro-environment, pro-energy conservation and pro-nature this World Environment Day.

Make environmentally conscious choices this World Environment Day.

“The environment is everything that isn’t me”. – Albert Einstein

“The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” – Lady Bird Johnson

“In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.” - Aristotle

“By polluting clear water with slime you will never find good drinking water.” -Aeschylus

“The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved.” - Richard Rogers

Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.

- Aldo Leopold

