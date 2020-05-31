World Milk Day Quotes You Can Forward To Family And Friends: Read More

World Milk Day is celebrated annually on June 1 across the globe. As per the official statement on the website of World Milk Day, 20 years ago, the day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector. Since then, each year, the benefits of milk and other dairy products have been actively promoted around the world with different themes. The day also helps in knowing how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people. Hence, to celebrate this day, we bring some World Milk Day wishes. Take a look:

Happy World Milk Day 2020 quotes

World milk day is not only about the nutritious complete food milk but also about hard work, devotion, and intelligence of dairy people.

Farmers celebrate World Milk Day every day by caring for their animals, sharing their experience and their knowledge about the importance of Milk.

Support the World Milk Day campaign. Donate to feed the children to fight malnutrition.

It’s World Milk Day! Milk has calcium, which keeps your body strong and forms part of a healthy, balanced diet. Drink up.

It is World Milk Day. Protein, found in milk, helps maintain muscle mass and function important for the sport.

Today on International Milk day, let us motivate everyone to include milk as part of a daily diet.

Let us realize the importance of good quality milk production, preservation and the protection of cows. Happy World Milk Day.

Let us encourage everyone to start the good habit of drinking milk every day. Happy World Milk Day.

Milk is the complete food, an excellent source of vitamins and minerals needed for building and maintaining strong healthy bodies.

Raising an international awareness on International Milk day. Drink healthy milk.

World milk day is the tribute to the people who work hard day and night in the dairy industry.

Make your bones strong and healthy with a cup of milk on World milk day.

Celebrating smiles on World milk day. Cheers with a glass of milk.

Appealing to support the campaign on a world milk day. Donate milk to undernourished children.

Support to donate the milk to the charities. Celebrate world milk day in style.

