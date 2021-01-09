World Hindi Day 2021: Know All About History, Theme And Significance

January 10, 2021, marks the 15th World Hindi Day as celebrated in India and internationally. This tradition was started by former Prime Minister of the country Dr. Manmohan Singh back in 2006. Read further ahead to know more about the occasion’s significance and history.

World Hindi Day 2021: History, theme, and significance

World Hindi Day was started celebrating in the year 2006 after its inception in 2003 and is celebrated every year on January 10 since then. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had given way to this tradition as he wanted to popularise the language in other parts of the world. The purpose of the occasion was to be able to take Hindi as an international language.

The occasion is celebrated at the Indian Embassies and government offices, that organise for lectures to be given on various topics in Hindi on this occasion. World Hindi Conferences were started back in 1975, with the very first conference being held on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, India and thus, the day got marked as World Hindi Day. The purpose of these conferences was also to propagate and promote Hindi as a language on the international levels.

The objective was to create a recognition for the language and also a fondness and respect for it by people around the world. It also aimed at creating awareness about the condition of Hindi and for it to be presented as a world language. The day was initiated in 2003 in India, and officially announced and celebrated by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in abroad countries since January 10, 2006.

World Hindi Day is not to be confused with Hindi Diwas which falls on September 14, every year. That is celebrated to honour and admire the work of those poets, writers and authors that use the Hindi language for their craft. Hindi Diwas had come into existence as on the same day Hindi was taken up as the official language of the country and also the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, he was the man who got Hindi global recognition. Hindi Diwas celebrates the language and writers who use it, while World Hindi Day propagates Hindi on an international level.

