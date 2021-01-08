Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Theme, History And Significance Of The Day

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 or NRI Day 2021 will be celebrated all over India on January 9, 2021. The day is celebrated for the people and by the people who have left the country for one reason or the other. It is the flagship event of the Government of India. It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the overseas diaspora. This year, the events of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world. As the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 is being celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people are wondering about the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas history, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas significance and theme of the day in 2021. For all the people who are curious about the day, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas theme in 2021

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated with a different theme every time. This year Pravasi Bharatiya Divas theme in 2021 is “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The theme is for the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The day is celebrated once in every two years. The day aims at strengthening the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their roots. Here is a look at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas history.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas history

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every two years on January 9. The day holds a special significance as it marks Mahatma Gandhi’s return from South Africa to Mumbai in 1915. The day is being celebrated since 2003 and was an annual event till 2015. Here is a look at the significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in India.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas significance

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as NRI Day 2021, holds great significance as it celebrates the contributions of overseas Indians towards the development of the nation. These Indians located abroad play a huge role in the country's economy and bringing foreign currency to India. The government also honours such people with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards. They are given to selected Indian diaspora members to recognize their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad. This year the PBD convention will be held virtually amid the pandemic. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi.

Image Credits: indian_embassy_in_switzerland Instagram