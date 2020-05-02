World Laughter Day 2020: 10 Greatest Comedy Films That You Need To Watch Right Away

World Laughter Day will be celebrated this Sunday on May 3, 2020. This special day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of May. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of laughter. Here is a list of movies that you can watch this World Laughter Day.

Classic Hollywood movies to watch this World Laughter Day

1. Modern Times (1936)

Even without any dialogues and colour, Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 silent comedy film, Modern Times tops any list of classic comedy movies. Chaplin donned the role of his iconic Little Tramp character who struggles to make a life for himself in the industrialised world. The film is considered to be one of the greatest films in Charlie Chaplin's career and has been lauded by the critics for its hilarious take on the events of the Great Depression.

ALSO READ | Hollywood's Romantic-comedy Films To Binge-watch During Lockdown

2. Dr Strangelove (1964)

Dr Strangelove was a comic take on the Cold War that was fought between the Soviet Union and the United States Of America at the time. The film is often considered to be a masterpiece by most critics. At the time of its release, many critics lauded the film by claiming that is it one of the best political satires to be ever made.

3. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was a film by Gilliam and Jones starring Graham Chapman in the lead role. The film was released during the break between BBC’s show, Monty Python's Flying Circus. Many magazines and portals still refer to the film as one of the greatest comedy films of all time. Almost 30 years later, Eric Idle adapted Monty Python and the Holy Grail into a musical titled Spamalot.

4. Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot was a romantic comedy film by Billy Wilder starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon in lead roles. The film traced the story of two musicians who dress up in drag outfits to escape a few gangsters. In addition to being a classic comedy film, Some Like It Hot is also considered to be progressive as it spoke about cross-dressing at a time when it was considered a taboo.

ALSO READ | Macon Blair To Helm Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage's Comedy 'Brothers'

5. The General (1926)

Starring Buster Keaton and Marion Mack in lead roles, The General was a silent comedy film. The plotline of the film was inspired by the real events that occurred during the Great Locomotive Chase. However, at the time of release, the film was not very well received. The General has since then been re-introduced to the audience that loved the movie and today, it has established a strong cult following that considers The General to be one of the greatest comedy films.

6. Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day was directed by Harold Ramis and starred veteran Bill Murray Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott in lead roles. The film traced the story of a television weatherman who gets caught in a time loop while trying to cover the annual Groundhog Day event. The term “groundhog day” has become an important part of the English language and is often used to describe a recurring situation.

7. A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story is a comic flick based on Jean Shepherd's 1966 novel, In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. The film is still considered as a seasonal classic among fans and is aired across various channels during the holiday season. A Christmas Story has seen several adaptations but nothing has matched the comic level of this Hollywood classic.

ALSO READ | Times When Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Caught In Controversies

8. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Little Miss Sunshine starred Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin, and Alan Arkin in lead roles. The film was released on a limited scale in the US but the popularity spread like a wildfire and was then released on a much larger scale a couple of days later. Little Miss Sunshine was also nominated for four Academy Awards out of which it won two.

9. The Hangover (2009)

The Hangover starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, and Jeffrey Tambor. The film traces the story of a bunch of friends who set out to a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their dear friend’s bachelorette. The film was an enormous success at the box office and even paved the way for two more sequels to the film.

10. Airplane! (1980)

Airplane! starred Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty in lead roles and was a parody on the disaster films genre. The film became widely popular for its surreal humour, slapstick comedy and puns that were loved by the audience. Ever since the film was first introduced to the audience, Airplane! has gone to become widely popular and gain a cult following.

ALSO READ | Johnny Galecki's Birthday: 'The Big Bang Theory' Actor's Most Memorable Comedy Flicks