Johnny Galecki's Birthday: 'The Big Bang Theory' Actor's Most Memorable Comedy Flicks

Johnny Galecki is no doubt one of the greatest actors. The actor is popularly known for his role in the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Leonard Hofstadter. The actor is celebrating his 45th birthday today. As Johnny Galecki turns a year older, take a look at some of his comedy films.

A list of Johnny Galecki's comedy movies

The Cleanse

The comedy film was directed by Bobby Miller and the movie starred Johnny Galecki, Anna Friel, Oliver Platt, Anjelica Huston, Kyle Gallner, Kevin J. O'Connor, and Diana Bang. Johnny Galecki played the role of Paul Berger in The Cleanse. The movie was about a man who attends a spiritual retreat to cleanse himself and fix his broken life, but things become more worse for him.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation was about a family that plans things for Christmas, but things turn out to be a big disaster. The comedy movie was written by John Hughes and it was the third instalment in National Lampoon's Vacation film series. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is one of the funniest movies that you can binge-watch during your free time. Johnny Galecki played the role of Russell Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Table for Three

Table for Three released on June 23, 2009. The movie was directed by Michael Samonek and bankrolled by Nathan Reimann and Melissa Jones. The movie starred the Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh, Jesse Bradford, Sophia Bush, Jennifer Morrison, Johnny Galecki and other actors. Johnny Galecki played the role of Ted in the movie.

Bookies

Bookies was a German comedy thriller film. The movie was about four college friends who become bookies. The movie starred Nick Stahl, Johnny Galecki, Lukas Haas and Rachael Leigh Cook in the lead roles. Johnny Galecki was also appreciated for his role in the movie.

