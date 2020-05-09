World Lupus Day 2020: History And Significance About This Life-threatening Disease

World Lupus Day is observed to increase awareness of lupus and helps one gather support for more than the 5 million people affected by this condition, worldwide with 1.5 million people in the United States only. Lupus is a serious life-threatening autoimmune disease that affects one organ of the body.

World Lupus day 2020

Lupus causes the immune system to become overactive, which creates antibodies and attacks the healthy tissue causing pain, inflammation and damage in a given part of the body. Lupus can be fatal and currently, there is no cure for the disease. While many little know about this disease, World Lupus Day was created to combat. World Lupus Day is observed on May 10, every year. This year, World Lupus Day 2020 will be observed on a Sunday.

History & Significance

World Lupus Day was created in 2004 by Lupus Canada, to create awareness about this little-known disease. This disease can have devastating effects on sufferers and their families. It was organised by Lupus organisations from 13 countries who called out their governments to raise funds. It was also created in order to do thorough research about it and to provide better services to patients suffering from it.

Ever since then, World Lupus Day is observed for an increasing amount of patients every year, from across the world. Julian Lennon is a Global Ambassador and a high-profile supporter of World Lupus Day. There are several celebrities who also contribute to and support the noble cause.

How to observe World Lupus Day?

Lupus is said to be associated with the colour purple. People from across the world can show support by wearing purple clothing or buying special wristbands with a phrase Help Us Solve the Cruel Mystery. There are also other ways you can celebrate this day by making donations and creating awareness on their official web pages. You can also celebrate World Lupus Day 2020 by changing the display picture of your social media accounts.

