Mother's Day Ideas During Quarantine | Celebrate Mother's Day Virtually With These Ideas

While all celebrations and events are on hold due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people are finding new ways to make merry. From hosting car parades to neighbours singing from their windows, the ideas are endless. Mother's Day 2020 is just around the corner being celebrated on May 10.

For all those who are fretting about not being able to make their mothers feel special during this day, here are some ideas on how to celebrate Mother's Day 2020 while in quarantine:

A virtual Happy Hour

Spending time away from one's mother especially on Mother's Day seems to be a very gloomy thought. However, one can spike it up nonetheless by hosting a virtual happy hour with their mothers over video calls. There are a number of video calling apps like Skype, Zoom and even WhatsApp. Have a simple chat or engage in fun games, anything will feel good with a little cocktail in hand.

Take part in a virtual dance class

There are many activities hosted online especially for the lockdown. One can register themselves and their mothers on these classes and enjoy a fun time learning to dance or just swaying to the music. There are also several virtual cardio dance classes, zen yoga and pilates hosted online which will also serve the purpose of exercising.

Send flowers

Many supermarkets are online deliveries are offering flower deliveries for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and others. They are also taking care to keep the delivery as safe as possible with concepts such as "no-touch deliveries", etc. One can check in with these services and get their mothers a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers for Mother's Day.

Send an online gift card

One of the easiest ways to wish one's mother on Mother's Day is sending an online gift card. One can put in an image of their mother and also add special notes and messages along with it. There are many options to customize the perfect Mother's Day card amid quarantine.

Make a Mother's Day slideshow

Another idea for a virtual Mother's Day celebration is creating a slideshow on the theme. One can include baby pictures, vacation pictures or create collages along with messages as a slideshow and send it online. Not only is this an easy idea but also cost-free.

Customized playlist

This is one of the wonderful ideas for a virtual Mother's Day celebration, especially for the tech-savvy moms. One can build a playlist with all of their favourite songs or songs from their time. This will surely bring a smile on their face as they won't have to search for their favourite songs online.

