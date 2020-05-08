Mother's Day 2020: Celebrate This Day With Thoughtful Activities Amid Quarantine

Mother’s Day is a day that honours and celebrates motherhood and mothers in a family. It is one of the most popular days and kids put conscious effort into making their mothers feel special on this day. They take steps to remind their mother as to how blessed and grateful they are to have them in their lives.

This year, the world is under lockdown and therefore this year’s Mother’s Day would be celebrated in a different way than usual. Where you could have gone for a movie, lunch, spa or dinner with their mothers, now you will have to stay home and celebrate it indoors. Nevertheless, it is an opportunity for you to get creative and make it special.

We all know how the lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors. But hands down, our mothers are getting the worst of it. Not only do many of them take care of the household chores, but they have to put up with everybody’s tantrums as well. So, here are some ways you can send Mother’s Day in quarantine that are thoughtful and will be memorable.

4 thoughtful activities to do with your mom during quarantine:

Head massage

Help your mother relax this Sunday by giving her a good head massage or a hair spa ritual. You could oil her hair and give her a head massage. You could even use spa creams or hair masks if available. You could even make a DIY hair mask at home to help your mother relax.

A nice manicure-pedicure session

Who does not love pampering themselves? Provide your mother with a relaxing pedicure and manicure session this mother’s day. You could use manicure and pedicure packs or use any DIY kits to treat your mother.

Watch a movie together

You could recreate what you would have done if the lockdown had not been there. Thanks to OTT platforms, that one does not have to fret about finding movies. However, one way to make it more thoughtful would be taking care while choosing the right movie. You could pick her favourite movie first and then follow it up by one that depicts today’s culture the most.

Cook a meal

Surprise your mother by preparing her favourite meal. Ring up your relatives or lookup for the recipe online and serve your mom with a meal. Do not be afraid about how tasty it would be, it is the efforts that count.

