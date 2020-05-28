World Menstrual Hygiene Day Theme 2020; Check Full Details

World Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated each year on May 28 to highlight the importance of menstrual health. The day also aims to erase the stigma that is attached to menstruation. The day 28th was chosen as the average cycle for every woman is 28 days. The period of the same each month is an average of 5 days, hence, the idea of keeping World Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28/5 aka May 28. Read on to know more about the theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020:

World Menstrual Hygiene Day theme 2020

The entire world is battling against the coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked millions of lives. Even as people stay indoors, several other issues have come up. In such situations, it becomes even more important to fight against the stigma pertaining to menstrual hygiene. The theme that has been put forth by the WASH United for this year’s World Menstrual Hygiene Day is ‘Periods in Pandemics’.

The theme focuses on raising awareness about following menstrual hygiene during the pandemic. Not doing so can take a toll on women both physically and mentally too. A time of pandemic is stressful for everyone. However, for a woman, this kind of stress can take a toll on their menstrual cycle too. It becomes even more important to maintain hygienic levels and also encourage others to deal with period-related issues.

The coronavirus pandemic has also brought in financial problems for people across the world. Hence, this year, the organisation also encourages people across the world to distribute sanitary napkins and other menstrual hygiene products to the ones who are not able to access them. Many girls in rural areas who have had access to these items from their schools are not able to do so due to the lockdown. Additionally, as many women stay at home, they have a much higher need to fight off the stigma related to menstruation.

This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, many people across the world are urging others to extend a helping hand to the cause. People across the world are taking it upon themselves to distribute sanitary napkins and other essentials to women who do not have access to these. Many are also spreading more and more information on how to fight against the stigma attached to menstruation.

