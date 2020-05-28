Neha Dhupia Takes Up Red Dot Challenge To Throw Some Light On Menstrual Hygiene

On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, 2020, actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to be a part of the red dot initiative. She also posted a poem written on menstruation while she took a stand on the prevalent period shaming. The initiative was started by UNESCO India with the help of a challenge where women posted pictures with a red dot drawn on their palm.

Neha Dhupia takes up the red dot challenge

Neha Dhupia recently took to Instagram to show her support for the initiative which calls out period shaming. She posted a picture of herself taken at home where she can be seen showing off her palm where a huge red dot has been drawn. She can be seen looking away while the focus is on the palm of her hand in the monochrome picture.

She can be seen dressed in a striped kurta while she is settled at home. Following the red dot challenge trend, this picture also has colour only on the red part of the palm while the rest has been kept black and white. In the video that follows, a poem is being recited by a woman which tries to bring to the forefront the issues faced by various women with respect to periods as a concept and the stigma around it.

The point of the post is to bring about a change in the way people perceive periods while also promoting menstrual hygiene. She has also written that it is time for people to take action against this issue which has remained unspoken for quite some time. Have a look at the post put up by Neha Dhupia here.

In the caption for the post, Neha Dhupia has written that only 12 per cent of the total population of women have access to sanitary menstrual hygiene in India which is a matter of concern for every citizen. She also wrote that the rest of the population opts for outdated and unhygienic methods during their menstruation.

She has also written how period shaming is still happening while everybody is tucked away in their homes. Neha Dhupia has tried to spread awareness about the inability to access hygienic options during the lockdown. Have a look at the post from Neha Dhupia’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Neha Dhupia Instagram

