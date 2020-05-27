Akshay Kumar Backs Menstrual Hygiene Campaign For Underprivileged Women; Read Details

A huge number of migrant workers, daily wage-earners and underprivileged women workers happen to be suffering during the nationwide lockdown. As the lockdown has stopped all the ongoing work, these workers are left with no money and food to consume during this COVID-19 crisis. Because of the lockdown, these women currently have no access to the sanitary products, menstrual, and hand hygiene which certainly increases their risk of catching diseases. Several Bollywood actors have started supporting NGOs that help underprivileged women by supplying sanitary pads and sanitization kits.

A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts : https://t.co/gty1PeX3CT https://t.co/CDgPkoGH82 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar supports menstrual hygiene campaign by Samarpan

Samarpan, the NGO, has joined hands with Ketto.org helmed by Mr Varun Sheth and actor Kunal Kapoor to help the daily wage-earning women earn some money and give them the sanitary pads and sanitization kits that are necessary. Popular star Akshay Kumar is also sharing help and has been giving support for the cause. He shared a tweet on his social media and captioned it with, ” A great cause needs your support. COVID-19 doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts”.

Similarly, Bhumi Pednekar and Diya Mirza have also been backing the cause of helping the underprivileged women of society. They shared posts on her social media to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and cleanliness. Bhumi shared a tweet that supports the mission that is carried out by Samarpan NGO. Reportedly, the NGO and helping authorities have already distributed 3,000 packets of sanitary pads. Their end goal is to supply around one lakh sanitary pads to underprivileged women in hospitals, slums and containment zones in Mumbai. The people have also been distributing sanitation kits to migrant labourers at the railway station as they return to their homes.

Covid-19 doesn't stop periods!!

Our support will help provide sanitary pads to the underprivileged women across Mumbai.

Please support this cause and donate now : https://t.co/lQObI7Z8yE https://t.co/YpoD9yeI8C — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 22, 2020

More about Akshay Kumar

On the professional end, Akshay Kumar is prepping up for his upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film is a romantic drama that is going to be directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film has a number of influential actors of the film industry including Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is collaboratively being produced by three different studios including T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is supposed to hit the cinemas on February 14, 2021. A number of reports had stated that the principal photography of the film had started on March 5, 2020, in Varanasi. But it might have been interrupted because of the lockdown that has been enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

