World Music Day Wishes To Send To Your Fellow Music Lover; See Here

World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21. This year, the day falls on a Sunday. World Music Day originated in France and since then 120 countries across the globe have recognised this day. Usually every year a music festival is organised in Paris known as "Fête de la Musique". The day is celebrated in the honour of both professional as well as amateur musicians who are encouraged to play whatever they want.

World Music Day was first celebrated in France by American musician Joel Cohen who was then working for a French radio station. He wanted to welcome the first day of summer and asked bands to play music on the evening of June 21. The day was later adopted by the Ministry of Culture in 1982 after the efforts of Minister of Culture Jack Lang and French composer and music Maurice Fleuret.

Here are some World Music Day wishes

There is no life without music. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

I do not know how I would get through my day without listening to music. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Every day should be dedicated to music as it is what makes our world go round. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is magic and anybody who can create music can be called magicians. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Wishing all music lovers a very happy World Music Day and hope you all enjoy this day!

The world of music knows only peace and no boundaries, knows no hatred and knows no sorrows. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Life without music is like food without salt, bland and tasteless. Wish you all a very happy World Music Day!

Even the word music resonates with nostalgia, hope, and emotions because music gives us all that. So appreciate it and have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music should be categorized as one of the basic needs in life. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

We all have memories attached to music and all the memories combined with the music makes our life worth living. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

It’s not surprising that music has healing powers. Happy World Music Day!

The memories associated with music depends on how long that particular music has been there in your life and even if you haven’t heard that in a long time, once you hear it, every memory associated with it comes back. Happy World Music Day!

Music can be so infectious and that is one of the wonders of music. Enjoy it and wish everyone a very happy World Music Day!

A big shoutout to all the music lovers. It’s our day guys! It’s everybody’s day because everyone loves music. Happy World Music Day!

Music can touch your hearts even if you don’t know what language the song is in. Happy World Music Day!

There is this saying that the morning shows the day but I find the best way to ensure that your day goes well is to listen to good music at the beginning of the day. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Spreading love through music is so beautiful and so this Music Day shares your favourite songs with your friends and let us all have a taste of what we love. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is immortal and a single tune that someone heard it as a child can evoke memories from their childhood. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music has a way of slithering into people’s lives no matter how busy someone is and that is one of the best qualities of music. Have a happy World Music Day!

We listen to music when we are happy, we listen to music when we are sad, we listen to music when we are in the shower, we listen to music while gymming and the list go on. So enjoy everybody and Have a very happy World Music Day!

Nature has its own music which is more peaceful and rejuvenating than every other music out there and it is imperative that we do not forget this form of music. Happy World Music Day!

Music can fill an empty heart with life and make you feel alive after a heartbreak. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music is created to add melody to words and express feelings better. Have a very happy World Music Day everybody!

Music has the power to transport you to your happy places and only music can do that. Wishing everyone a very happy World Music Day!

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain. â€• Bob Marley. Happy World Music Day!

Music is like a dream. One that I cannot hear. â€• Ludwig van Beethoven. Happy World Music Day!

Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. â€• Plato. Happy World Music Day

A world without music would be like Saturn, with no life on it. Happy World Music Day!

People who don’t love music do not exist and if they do, they are not humans because music is vital for existing. Appreciate music and wish you all a very happy World Music Day!

The sweetest songs are those which tell the saddest story….. When you listen to them, you establish a connection with them…. You find your own life in those lyrics and music and you cannot stop yourself from falling from them…….. Happy World Music Day to you.

World Music Day reminds us that we must take time off from our hectic lives and infuse them with the beauty of music to live longer and live healthier…. Sending you the best of the wishes on World Music Day to have a wonderful day full of music.

Without music, life would be a mistake â€• Friedrich Nietzsche. Happy World Music Day!

You live longer and happier if you have music in life…. Wishing you Happy World Music Day.

Music is an inspiration, it is a blessing from God…. Let’s thank God for such a beautiful blessing.

That man is the richest and also the happiest who has a wonderful collection of music.

World Music Day Images

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

Image credit: Shutterstock

