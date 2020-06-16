Jennifer Lopez's Best Musical Dramas To Watch That Will Keep You Entertained Throughout

Jennifer Lopez is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood today. She made her debut in Hollywood at the age of 16 with a small role in the film My Little Boy. Jennifer Lopez also made a career in the music industry, while simultaneously working in the movies. Jennifer Lopez has also been a part of musical dramas, that is a fusion of music as well as a film. Here are some of Jennifer Lopez’s musical dramas:

Jennifer Lopez's musical drama you must watch

Selena

Jennifer Lopez’s film Selena released in the year 1997. The film was based on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Perez. She was born in Texas and rose from cult status after performing at the Astrodome. She also topped the charts of Latin Music albums. The singer was later murdered by the leader of her Fanclub, at the age of 23. Jennifer Lopez played the lead role in the film. The film mostly received positive reviews from the critics.

Feel The Noise

Jennifer Lopez made a cameo appearance in the film Feel The Noise and also produced the film. Feel The Noise starred Omarion, Giancarlo Esposito, Victor Rasuk and James McCaffrey in the lead roles. The film is about a rapper who gets into trouble with some local thugs. He then goes on to live with his father after the encounter. He then discovers Reggaeton, a musical blend of hip-hop, reggae and Latin beats. Later along with his half-brother, he aims to bring the music to recognition take the music to stardom.

El Cantante

El Cantante is another biographical musical film starring Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. The film was based on the life of a late salsa singer Hector Lavoe. The film received mostly negative reviews but somehow, El Cantante went on to become the highest-grossing biographical films at that time.

Narrated by Jennifer Lopez as Hector Lavoe’s wife, she tells a story about her late husband and how he rose to fame and how drugs, alcohol and depression tore his life as well as their marriage apart. Marc Anthony also won an award for the film.

