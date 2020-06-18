Ryuichi Sakamoto's Award-winning Music For Films Like 'The Revenant' & More

Ryuichi Sakamoto has pursued a diverse range of styles as a solo artist, working as a music composer, songwriter and actor. He has managed to bag several awards for composing music for some acclaimed films. Apart from films, Ryuichi Sakamoto has also worked for animes and video games. Here are some critically acclaimed movies Ryuichi Sakamoto has majorly contributed in, you must watch:

Movies for which Ryuichi Sakamoto was credited for music composing

Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence

Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence is a Japanese film based on Sir Laurens van der post’s experience as a prisoner of war of the Japanese during World War II. Ryuichi Sakamoto wrote an additional song for the film, Forbidden Colours, that featured David Sylvian. All the songs in the film were composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto and the latter won a BAFTA Award for the Best Film Track.

The Revenant

Directed by Alejandro Gonzales, the film The Revenant released in 2015. The film’s plot was based on Micheal Punke’s novel with the same name. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews from the critics and also went on to become a box-office success. The music of The Revenant was composed by Ryuichi Sakamoto along with Alva Noto and Bryce Dessner. The film was based on the life of a man Hugh Glass who is severely injured by a bear and is left unnoticed by his group. The Revenant is a gripping story about survival and revenge.

The Last Emperor

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s most notable work as a film composer was in the film The Last Emperor. The soundtrack album for the movie with the same name features nine sings. The album also won the Best Original Score in 1987. The Last Emperor is the story based on the Last Emperor of China who is led down by the Chinese revolution.

Little Buddha

Little Buddha received positive reviews from the critics. The film stars Chris Isaak, Bridget Fonda and Keanu Reeves as Prince Siddhartha in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a Buddhist Monk and an American boy discovered to be as their spiritual leader. There were around 17 songs in the film and all of them were entirely composed by Japanese pianist and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The Sheltering Sky

The Sheltering Sky is a story about a married couple who travel to North Africa in order to find a meaning for their soulless relationship. Ryuichi Sakamoto had also composed the songs of this film. He won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Score and the LAFCA Award for Best Music

