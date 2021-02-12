World Radio Day Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

World Radio Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 13, 2021. The day aims at promoting the medium and encouraging people to use it. Radio is a very powerful medium to celebrate humanity in all its diversity and is a platform for democratic discourse. It is also the most widely consumed medium at a global level.

The unique ability of radio to reach out the widest audience has paved way for radio as a medium to shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard and also give voice to the voiceless. Various events will be held throughout the world to celebrate the day. People will also wish each other by sharing happy World Radio Day quotes and World Radio Day wishes. On the occasion of World Radio Day 2021, here is a look at some of the best quotes wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

World Radio Day quotes

More than eighty years after the world's first station was founded, radio is still the most pervasive, accessible, affordable, and flexible mass medium available, especially in the developing world. – Bruce Girard

Community radios provide profound new opportunities for more inclusive sustainable development. - Denise Gray-Felder

Combining social media and local radio is also a chance to strengthen community participation, especially of marginalised groups. - DW Akademie

Radio pluralism is an essential component in the deepening of the democratic process. - Bamako Declaration on Radio Pluralism

On this occasion of World Radio Day, we must all remember that inventions never vanish. They just keep on changing their formats and evolving. Bring the world closer and honour radios. Happy World Radio Day.

Every day, every hour and every minute radio have been the best friend of people all around the globe by providing them with all-time entertainment. Honour radios on this day. Wish you a very happy World Radio Day.

When the radios go silent our ears will never be able to reach and hear the real news. So, share the love for radios and honour them. Wish you a very happy World Radio Day.

Radios are powerful; they can reach millions of ears and change minds or people. Love and honour them. Best wishes to you on this World Radio Day.

World Radio Day wishes

Radio is something that has been connecting us with the happening around the globe since forever. Happy World Radio Day.

Just tune in to the radio and you will never be alone for it has the power to fill the voids. Warm wishes on World Radio Day to all.

You want music or you want news, you want information or you want knowledge. Everything is available on the radio. Happy World Radio Day.

Wishing a very Happy World Radio Day to all. This is the media which connects different cultures and diversities to weave us all together in one thread.

Today is the day to honour the most amazing invention in the world which has touched many lives. Warm wishes on World Radio Day to all.

On the occasion of World Radio Day, let us celebrate the contribution that radio has made towards society. Wishing a very Happy World Radio Day.

World Radio Day messages

Radios have always helped to give access to information and support free speech. Honour and give respect to them. Best wishes to you on this World Radio Day.

Raise awareness about the most readily available medium to disseminate information that is radios and keep them alive in our society on this day. Wish you a very happy World Radio Day.

Mark your calendars and devote your time to honour the role of radio in the world of communication on this day. Best wishes to you on this World Radio Day.

Celebrate and honour one of the biggest contributions to the world map, a radio that has helped bring everyone closer on this day. Wish you a very happy World Radio Day.

Get involved and join the celebrations on this day. Spread awareness and honour radios. Best wishes to you on this World Radio Day.

Radio is like the theatre of our minds, open and free. Honour and celebrate it on this day. Best wishes to you on this World Radio Day.

Image Credits: Unsplash