World Cancer Day 2021: All About Its Theme, History And Significance

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organises World Cancer Day every year on February 4. The day is observed to raise awareness about cancer globally and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to take actions to finally reduce illness and death caused by cancer and thus create awareness amongst people about the disease. Read on to know more about World Cancer Day 2021 theme, history, and significance.

World Cancer Day 2021 theme

World Cancer Day theme for this year is "I am and I will". The theme is all about the individual and their commitment to act against cancer by taking positive actions as an individual. The aim is to reduce the number of premature deaths from cancer and non-communicable diseases by 1/3rd by the year 2030. The UICC tweeted about 2021 World Cancer Day event stating, "This #WorldCancerDay celebrates the extraordinary courage of people living with #cancer and their families, as well as the nurses, doctors, researchers, volunteers and advocates who work to maintain life-saving services during #COVID19."

World Cancer Day history

On February 2000, World Cancer Day was written into the Charter of Paris Against Cancer. The document was signed in between then French President Jacques Chirac and UNESCO General Director at that time, Koichiro Matsuura. The UICC, which is the Union for international Cancer control organisation also founded the Mc Cabe Centre for Law & Cancer in 2012. The centre is considered as the first and only centre of its kind.

World Cancer Day significance

World Cancer Day is the global initiative led by UICC that creates worldwide awareness about cancer, focuses on improving education and catalysing personal, collective and government action so as to act reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths can be saved. The focus is also to make the life-saving cancer treatment and care accessible to all, regardless of where the person lives in the world. UICC tweeted on February 2 asking everyone to join the UICC event on February 4. This is what they tweeted, "Join UICC and individuals from around the world for a full day of live and exclusive events on 4th February aimed at raising awareness, improving education, fighting stigma and inspiring action to reduce the impact of #cancer."

