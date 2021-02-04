World Cancer Day 2021: Here Is The Theme Behind This Day & Some Inspiring Quotes

Every year World Cancer Day is observed on February 4. This global uniting initiative is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), in order to raise worldwide awareness, and improve education about Cancer. The aim of this day is to work together to reimagine a world where cancer becomes both a preventable and curable disease. Read on to know the theme behind this day and see some heartwarming quotes and messages.

What is cancer?

While many of us have grown up hearing the word cancer, many have seen a close friend and family member go through it. According to Cancer.gov, 'Cancer is a name given to a collection of related diseases. In all types of cancer, some of the cells in the human body start dividing without stopping and spread to surrounding tissues.'

Cancer can start anywhere in the human body, which is made up of at least trillions of cells. As Cancer develops the orderly process of cell regeneration breaks down. Hence, many cancers can form solid tumours, which spread throughout the body. World Cancer Day was created in the year 2000 and has become a positive movement to unite agents one of the greatest challenges in the history of humankind.

World Cancer Day 2021 theme

Worldcancerday.org reveals that this year’s theme is ‘I Am and I Will.’ It is all about you and your commitment to fighting this disease. The aim is to spread awareness and reduce stigma around the ailment and in turn work with health organisations to reduce the number of premature deaths caused by cancer by one third by the year 2030. The Union for International Cancer Control took to its Twitter to inform people that it was conducting a full-day live and other events on February 4.

Join UICC and individuals from around the world for a full day of live and exclusive events on 4th February aimed at raising awareness, improving education, fighting stigma and inspiring action to reduce the impact of #cancer.https://t.co/UNbCY6sMs7 #WorldCancerDay pic.twitter.com/ZgyePB56sg — Union for International Cancer Control (@uicc) February 2, 2021

World Cancer Day Quotes

"I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship." ~Louisa May Alcott

"My cancer scare changed my life. I’m grateful for every new, healthy day I have. It has helped me prioritize my life." ~Olivia Newton-John

"Whatever you do, hold on to hope. The tiniest thread will twist into an unbreakable cord. Let hope anchor you in the possibility that this is not the end of your story, that change will bring you to peaceful shores." ~Unknown

"The experienced mount climber is not intimidated by a mountain - he is inspired by it. The persistent winner is not discouraged by a problem - he is challenged by it. Mountains are created to be conquered; adversities are designed to be defeated; problems are sent to be solved. It is better to master one mountain than a thousand foothills." ~William Arthur Ward

"Cancer is a journey, but you walk the road alone. There are many places to stop along the way and get nourishment - you just have to be willing to take it." ~Emily Hollenberg

"There are two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." ~Albert Einstein

"Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” ~Anais Nin

World Cancer Day messages

Cancer can take away all of my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart. And it cannot touch my soul. – JM

To all cancer patients, nothing is impossible. With prayers, love and courage you will win the battle over cancer. Never give up, you will never walk alone. – Shawn

Dear all fighters! You are doing an awesome job! Keep it up! You can do it. Hats off to you. – Phyllis

Cancer can touch you, but not your soul; neither your thoughts, nor your heart.

Fear is the enemy. Cancer is an illness. We are the above enemies if we are strong, confident and spiritful. We are by your side always. You are not alone in this journey.

