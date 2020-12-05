World Soil Day 2020: Here Are Some Quotes And Images For This Day

Every year, December 5 is celebrated as World Soil Day. The day is primarily celebrated to bring our focus and attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources. World Soil Day became an international day to celebrate Soil after the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002 recommended it.

A report in UN suggests that under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, the Food and Agricultural Organisation supported the formal establishment of World Soil Day. The FAO Conference unanimously endorsed World Soil Day in June 2013. It even requested its official adoption at the 68th UN General Assembly. As a result in December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day. Here are some World Soil Day 2020 images and quotes.

World Soil Day Quotes

A Man of Knowledge like a rich Soil, feeds If not a world of Corn, a world of Weeds.” » Benjamin Franklin

Plowed ground smells of earthworms and empires.” » Justin Isherwood

Don’t forget the things that hold the planet together and gives it life. Celebrate and protect the soil on this World Soil Day.

Soil is where life begins. Soil is where food begins. Keep it safe. Happy World Soil Day.

Mark your calendars and don’t forget to celebrate and protect God’s wonder, soil that creates and resides all life in itself. Happy World Soil Day.

The world is changed only by your action, not your opinion. Take an action and work towards saving our planet by protecting our soil on this World Soil Day.

There is no life or food without soil. Protect and save it our his occasion of World Soil Day.

Devote a day to all the workers, farmers, ranchers, etc working towards protecting our soil and giving us all a better and healthier life. Happy World Soil Day.

A single spoon if the soil has millions of living organisms in it. Save their lives and protect the soil. Happy World Soil Day.

Soil matters. Remember on this occasion if World Soil Day that there is no life on earth without soil. So, protect and save it.

It’s more valuable than oil. It’s our soil!

Soil is our life, conserve and save it to celebrate this occasion of World Soil Day.

World Soil Day 2020 Images

Source: Unsplash & Canva