World Students Day 2020: History, Significance, And How Is It Observed?

World Students Day is celebrated on October 15 every year. It marks India's 11th president and scientist, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's 89th birth anniversary this year. World Students Day was recognised by the UN in 2010, when the organisation decided to honour the renowned scientist. From then, Abdul Kalam's birthday was declared as World Students Day. Abdul Kalam is known not only as a renowned scientist and ex-president of India, but he is also known as a teacher, philosopher as well.

World Students Day 2020 History

Being an honourable teacher himself, APJ Abdul Kalam had given many speeches in different parts of the world, especially India. He used to share his life as a student and his approach towards studies as well as his interest in science and technology to the students. He also used to share about his journey in his school and how he became interested in aerospace that he finally became an aerospace scientist himself. He is regarded as one of the great teachers in the history of India for that matter. Abdul Kalam is popularly known as the 'Missile Man', and much like his wishes, of being remembered as a teacher forever came true when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2015 while giving a lecture in IIM Shillong.

World Students Day 2020 Significance

This year the theme of the World Students' Day 2020 is ‘Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace’. The theme indicates to highlight the development & learning of the whole global community about humanitarian objectives. The day is to honour the late aerospace scientist of India by appreciating his contributions in the field of knowledge as well as science and technology. Dr Abdul Kalam was the author of three books including Wings of Fire: An Autobiography (1999), Ignited Minds: Unleading the Power Within India (2002), and India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium (1998).

World Students Day 2020 celebration

The day is observed by conducting various events in the remembrance of APJ Abdul Kalam as a teacher. Here are some of his quotes to share to your friends and family to convey the great philosophies of the beloved teacher, aerospace scientist, and former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary today.

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result into action.

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me

The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.

“Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in."

One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt In Learning”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work

“All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

