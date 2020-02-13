The Debate
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic Rights Reserved? Telugu Filmmaker Might Face Legal Action

Bollywood News

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic rights have lead to a conflict between two of the leading filmmakers of Telugu film industry. Have a look at the details here

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
dr apj abdul kalam

Two of the most famous personalities of the Telugu film industry, Abhishek Aggarwal and Jagdeesh Daneti, have been having a heated argument over the rights of late former president APJ Abdul Kalam's biopic. The rights have been reserved with Abhishek Agarwal’s banner since May. The banner also tweeted about taking strict action in case of a violation.

Telugu filmmakers fight over President Kalam's biopic rights

On February 9, 2020, Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted a picture where he released the first look of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic. He also mentioned in the tweet how the film is expected to be a collaboration between Hollywood and Tollywood. He had also talked about the film's release date.

The tweet has sparked an online tiff as the rights to the former president’s biopic was already reserved by Tollywood filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal's banner. Responding to the tweet related to the biopic, the official Twitter handle of Abhishek Agarwal Arts posted about owning all official rights to films, documentaries, and posters related to Dr. Kalam’s life. They also wrote that any references to such information and acts without permission will be dealt with as per law. Have a look at the tweet here.

Read Dil Raju Spills The Beans About The Telugu Remake Of 'Pink' Starring Pawan Kalyan

Also read Romantic Telugu Movies Which Are Perfect To Binge-watch This Valentine's Day

Jagdeesh Daneti not very happy?

Jagdeesh Daneti told a leading daily that he does not understand the concept of rights as Dr. Kalam was an inspiring personality and anyone can make a film on him. On the other hand, the same daily also had a word with Abhishek Agarwal who said that the official tweet stating that the banner owns the rights in all languages is enough. The statement was made in reference to the tweet which was earlier put up by Abdul Kalam foundation.

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Agarwal Arts Twitter

Read Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

Also read Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Will Be Presented In Tamil And Telugu By THESE Megastars

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
