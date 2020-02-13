Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic Rights Reserved? Telugu Filmmaker Might Face Legal Action

Two of the most famous personalities of the Telugu film industry, Abhishek Aggarwal and Jagdeesh Daneti, have been having a heated argument over the rights of late former president APJ Abdul Kalam's biopic. The rights have been reserved with Abhishek Agarwal’s banner since May. The banner also tweeted about taking strict action in case of a violation.

Telugu filmmakers fight over President Kalam's biopic rights

On February 9, 2020, Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted a picture where he released the first look of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s biopic. He also mentioned in the tweet how the film is expected to be a collaboration between Hollywood and Tollywood. He had also talked about the film's release date.

Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year. pic.twitter.com/KBjrxjC1lQ — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 9, 2020

The tweet has sparked an online tiff as the rights to the former president’s biopic was already reserved by Tollywood filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal's banner. Responding to the tweet related to the biopic, the official Twitter handle of Abhishek Agarwal Arts posted about owning all official rights to films, documentaries, and posters related to Dr. Kalam’s life. They also wrote that any references to such information and acts without permission will be dealt with as per law. Have a look at the tweet here.

As part of our next project,Biopic of #DrAbdulKalam ji, we now own all necessary/official rights of Films, Documentaries,Posters related to Dr.Kalam life in any language



So,taking References of any such information & acts without permission would be strictly dealt as per the law pic.twitter.com/aGBPgTWtgi — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) February 10, 2020

Read Dil Raju Spills The Beans About The Telugu Remake Of 'Pink' Starring Pawan Kalyan

Also read Romantic Telugu Movies Which Are Perfect To Binge-watch This Valentine's Day

Jagdeesh Daneti not very happy?

Jagdeesh Daneti told a leading daily that he does not understand the concept of rights as Dr. Kalam was an inspiring personality and anyone can make a film on him. On the other hand, the same daily also had a word with Abhishek Agarwal who said that the official tweet stating that the banner owns the rights in all languages is enough. The statement was made in reference to the tweet which was earlier put up by Abdul Kalam foundation.

Happy to share that @AbhishekOfficl of @AAArtsOfficl have taken official rights for making a biopic of @APJAbdulKalam. Others, who are making a film or documentary on any language or releasing a poster related to Dr Kalam's life will be strictly dealt as per the law. — A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (@APJAbdulKalam) February 12, 2020

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Agarwal Arts Twitter

Read Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

Also read Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Will Be Presented In Tamil And Telugu By THESE Megastars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.