APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes Go Viral As Netizens Remember The 'Missile Man Of India'

Today, July 27, 2020, marks A P J Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary. On the occasion, netizens paid tribute to the late former President of India and scientist by sharing his quotes on the internet. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Netizens share A P J Abdul Kalam’s quotes to remember him

On A P J Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary, Netizens remembered the 'Missile Man of India' by sharing his quotes on the internet. He was also an aerospace scientist and widely revered a political leader. Kalam served as the country's president from the year 2002 to 2007. Here are a few of his quotes shared by netizens:

The Man whom I admire most. His quote on Dreams..”Dream isn’t what you see in Sleep; Dream is something which doesn’t let you Sleep!” inspired me a lot during my Grad school years!



Remembering #MissileMan of India Dr. Kalam on his 5th Death Anniversary. #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/oVUGTd3nJX — Jubin Hazra (@jubinhazra123) July 27, 2020

Oh that’s great... proud moment for you and your school... you proved the quote by Dr. A PJ Abdul Kalam sir, “All birds find shelter during a rain, but an Eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds.” Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go..... — Sumedhaa Ghaisas (@SumedhaaG) December 18, 2018

One of the famous quotes by Late Dr A PJ Abdul Kalam

pic.twitter.com/TeLS4dP33j — M F (@techkrazzy) July 28, 2015

Nice quote. by Dr. A PJ Abdul Kalam. pic.twitter.com/7t6RY3kz0c — Satyaranjan 🇮🇳 (@satyaranjan_) April 23, 2014

Famous quotes by A P J Abdul Kalam

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal. Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough. The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom. t have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents. If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun. Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

What is the full name of A P J Abdul Kumar?

A P J Abdul Kalam's full name is Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam. He was the 11th President of India. After leaving the office of the president, Kalam became a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, and Indian Institute of Management Indore. Kalam had received the highest civilian award in India. He had also received awards from different countries like the UK and China.

