World Teachers Day 2020 Images To Share With Your Teachers On Oct. 5

According to UNESCO, the World Teachers Day is held annually on October 5 since 1994. The day is co-convened in partnership with the UNICEF, ILO and Educational International. The day is observed to celebrate the teachers all over the world and appreciate their efforts and influence on a child's life and education. This year, in 2020, the World Teachers day theme is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”. The theme is completely apt with the current situation where the teachers all over the world are stepping up and taking all the measures they need to make sure that they are able to teach the students from home itself. Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year. In India, it is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was an educationist at heart as well as the first Vice President of India and the Second President of India.

World teachers day 2020 Images

All images from Shutterstock

World Teachers day 2020 status and messages

Our parents gave us life and it was you who taught us how to live it. You introduced honesty, integrity, and passion to our character. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Words can never pay the knowledge you have given us, words can never tell you how acknowledged we students are to have you as teachers. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Thanking all the teachers for making me who I Am today. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Wishing all the wonderful Gurus a very Happy World Teachers' Day!

Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy World Teacher’s Day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer, they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy World Teachers Day!

No Google or Technology can replace a Teacher Ever! Happy World Teachers' Day!

The stars I get in class helped me through hard times, Thank You. Happy World Teachers' Day!

A Teacher Takes a Hand, Opens a Mind, and Touches a Heart. Happy World Teachers Day

A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops. Happy World Teachers' Day!

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life. I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock