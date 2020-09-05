Teachers' Day 2020: Meet Teachers Who Amazed Internet With Their Unique Skills Amid COVID

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year. While globally the occasion is marked on October 5 but in India, it is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. An educationist at heart, Dr Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of India and the Second President of India.

When his friends and former students approached him and requested to let them celebrate his birthday, the leader said that it would be his proud privilege if the day is observed as a teachers day. Since then, the day is celebrated across the nation to appreciate the contribution of teachers in shaping a student’s life.

With #HappyTeachersDay trending on social media, netizens poured out their hearts for their ‘gurus’. Artist Sudarsan Pattanaik shared a photograph of his sand art portrait of Dr Radhakrshnan, while many other celebrities and leaders shared wishes for people who shaped their lives. Taking the chance, actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a quirky post thanking himself for all the lesson learnt.

Teachers who impressed internet

Internet is filled with stories of teachers who took unique ways to educate their pupils. From using 3D images to devising funny and easy solutions, here are educators who left the internet impressed.

Desi Chemistry Teacher's 'Jugaad'

A YouTube lesson of a teacher by the name Ajay Yashpal was made hilarious with his "super trick, very Funny & easy method". To help his students memorise the periodic table in Chemistry, Yashpal gave away some of the most bizarre mnemonics that left netizens in splits.

Teacher’s hilarious description of volcano

A teacher left everyone giggling after he ade hilarious sounds while explaining volcano to students.In a video that surfaced online, Nitesh Karale could be seen making hilarious gestures. According to reports, he teaches for Maharashtra Public Service Commission

I regret not having studied under him😩

Teacher teaching VOLCANO in online class.... pic.twitter.com/qdLXD9HmtN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 27, 2020

Using new-age technologies

A video of a Karnataka village teacher left everybody amused after it showed him using new-age technologies to create 3D content. During the lockdown, the primary school teacher who gave lessons in physics, chemistry and biology to students from rural India, made videos using the game developing app Arloopa. He used Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality tools to make science lessons more interesting and interactive.

Unique Technique Of Teaching

In a viral picture, a teacher could be seen using a refrigerator tray to teach students online, where she has kept the mobile’s camera side on the transparent panel of the refrigerator tray, and under it, she is writing. This great Indian jugaad is doing rounds on twitter. Sharing this twitter post-Monica Yadav writes “A teacher using a refrigerator tray to teach online”.

