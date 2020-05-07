World Thalassaemia Day Images To Share For Raising Awareness

World Thalassaemia Day is observed every year on May 8. The day is observed to raise awareness about Thalassaemia as well as its preventive measures and also how the condition can be prevented. World Thalassaemia Day is also observed in order to encourage people who are struggling to live with this condition. Thalassaemia is the inherited blood condition which passes from parents to children.

There are several types of Thalassaemia conditions. The treatment of Thalassaemia condition depends on its types and its severity. In this condition, the body's ability to produce haemoglobin and red blood cells is affected. The impact of Thalassaemia condition may range from mild to severe or even life-threatening at times. Here is a look at some World Thalassaemia Day images that you can forward to your family and friends to create awareness.

Also Read: World Red Cross Day Images To Appreciate People's Selfless Deeds

Also Read: World Asthma Day Images You Can Send To Your Family And Friends To Create Awareness

World Thalassaemia Day images to share to create awareness

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Happy International Thalassemia Day to all the warriors out there who inspire us to keep working until a cure is found! Today is a day that gives us great hope as we know a cure is getting closer as medical advancements are better than ever! #ThalCanada pic.twitter.com/rJO3zXsGd1 — Thalassemia Canada (@Thal_Canada) May 8, 2019

Give Blood! Give Life! :: World Thalassemia Day pic.twitter.com/tJKUCKvgs9 — Sea House Cafe (@SeaHouseCafe) May 8, 2017

World Thalassemia Day is celebrated every year on 8th of May to increase the awareness about this disease among common public all through the world. Celebrating World Thalassemia Day on 8th of May was established by the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/aSJKK3rgP3 — Pankaj Udhas (@Pankajkudhas) May 8, 2018

Also Read: International Midwives' Day Images To Wish, Thank & Appreciate Midwives

Also Read: International No Diet Day Images You Can Share With Your Family And Friends, See Pics