World Thalassaemia Day Images To Share For Raising Awareness

Here is a look at some World Thalassaemia Day images that you can share with your family and friends to raise awareness. Read to know more.

World Thalassaemia Day images

World Thalassaemia Day is observed every year on May 8. The day is observed to raise awareness about Thalassaemia as well as its preventive measures and also how the condition can be prevented. World Thalassaemia Day is also observed in order to encourage people who are struggling to live with this condition. Thalassaemia is the inherited blood condition which passes from parents to children.

There are several types of Thalassaemia conditions. The treatment of Thalassaemia condition depends on its types and its severity. In this condition, the body's ability to produce haemoglobin and red blood cells is affected. The impact of Thalassaemia condition may range from mild to severe or even life-threatening at times. Here is a look at some World Thalassaemia Day images that you can forward to your family and friends to create awareness. 

World Thalassaemia Day images to share to create awareness

