World Asthma Day Images You Can Send To Your Family And Friends To Create Awareness

World Asthma Day is celebrated annually on the first Tuesday of May every year. Here are some World Asthma Day images that you can share on this day.

World Asthma Day is an annual program organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA). The event is held to improve asthma awareness and care around the globe. The aim of the world asthma day is to raise awareness of asthma and how it affects sufferers all over the world. 

The day falls on the first Tuesday in May month every year and aims to raise support for sufferers and their families. Asthma is an inflammatory disease that creates difficulty in breathing by producing extra mucus and making the airways narrow. World Asthma Day 2020 falls on May 5 this year. World Asthma Day was launched in conjunction with the first World Asthma Meeting in Barcelona and since then has grown to become the biggest international asthma event. Here are some World Asthma Day images you can share with your family and relatives.

