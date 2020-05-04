International Midwives' Day Images To Wish, Thank & Appreciate Midwives

In the olden day, pregnant women did not get any medical assistance while giving birth. They used to give birth without any medical clinics. At that time, the safest way they could give birth to a child was in their own homes under the guidance of a midwife. Women who have practical knowledge and experience in the birthing procedure and help pregnant women to give birth are called midwives. International Midwives' Day is celebrated on May 5 of every year.

Also read | Rupert Grint Thanks Midwife For Her 'Gryffindor Behavior' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

All women and new-borns have a right to a quality of care that enables a positive childbirth experience that includes respect and dignity, a companion of choice, clear communication by maternity staff, pain relief strategies, mobility in labor and birth position of choice. So, to appreciate these midwives and give them respect for their efforts, here are some images-

Also read | World Press Freedom Day Images To Share With Family & Friends To Raise Awareness

International Day of the Midwife images 2020:

Image courtesy: Shutterstock

Also read | COVID-19: NHS Staff 'unite In Grief' After Midwife Dies From Deadly Virus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.