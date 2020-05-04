International Midwives' Day Images To Wish, Thank & Appreciate Midwives

International Day of the Midwife images to wish, thank, and appreciate these midwives for the experience that includes respect and dignity. See these images.

In the olden day, pregnant women did not get any medical assistance while giving birth. They used to give birth without any medical clinics. At that time, the safest way they could give birth to a child was in their own homes under the guidance of a midwife. Women who have practical knowledge and experience in the birthing procedure and help pregnant women to give birth are called midwives. International Midwives' Day is celebrated on May 5 of every year.

All women and new-borns have a right to a quality of care that enables a positive childbirth experience that includes respect and dignity, a companion of choice, clear communication by maternity staff, pain relief strategies, mobility in labor and birth position of choice. So, to appreciate these midwives and give them respect for their efforts, here are some images-

Also read | Rupert Grint Thanks Midwife For Her 'Gryffindor Behavior' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

International Midwives Day 2020

Image courtesy: Shutterstock 

 

