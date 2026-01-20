73 And Ripped! Man Says He's Not On TRT After Showing Off Physique, Details His Bodyweight Workout

Fitness is not bound by age. While starting out young may hold the key to long-term fitness, continuing late in your life is as important. While studies have found that physical strength and endurance starts to decline after mid 30s, it becomes all the more imperative that one focusses on diet and fitness to live a long and healthier life.

A viral Instagram page, Body By Mark, posts workout and diet plans of fit people from around the world. A 73-year-old's ripped physique has grabbed attention of netizens setting their long term fitness goals. Interestingly, the septuagenarian doesn't have a complicated fitness and diet schedule.

Talking about his workout regime, he shared that he primarily does bodyweight exercises. “Every other day, I do 100 push-ups in between 100 pull-ups. That’s my standard,” the man shared. Bodyweight exercises are the best way to stay in shape for those who don't prefer lifting heavy weights. While lifting heavy, accompanied by a good diet, helps in building muscle mass, bodyweight exercises make you more functional and are good for joint health, especially as you age.

Bodyweight exercises are good for long term joint health | Image: Freepik

As the fit man showed off his abs, he also revealed that people think "he's on TRT", a weightlifting supplement that enhances the performance in gym. However, he clarified he's not. Talking about his supplement intake, he said he took whey protein, creatine and collagen. Moreover, on a lighter note, he also shared that he drinks everyday.

