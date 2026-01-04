How To Avert Common Gym Injuries And Continue Working Out Risk Free

For many, New Year's resolution is about getting fit and hitting the gym. It is often noted that gym memberships peak during early months of the year as people feel motivated to crush their fitness goals. However, for long term fitness and in order to workout for years to come, careful lifting is required. Heavy weights can cause joint injuries and many people are wary of hitting the gym because of this fear. However, by avoiding some common mistakes, anyone can continue gymming for years without injuries.

Why do gym injuries occur?

Lifting without proper form is one of the main reasons behind unwanted gym injuries. While using gym machines, many first timers twist and injure muscles by incorrectly using it. Other factors like improper gym attire (shoes and outfits) and hitting weights without proper warm up can also lead to gym injuries.

How to prevent gym injuries?

Starting any workout session, be it heavy or light, with proper warm up is mandatory. It is necessary for your body to get accustomed to the heavier weights by lifting lighter weights first. A good warm up session also signals the particular muscles that will be involved during a session.

Invest in qualified training sessions from certified instructors if you are a gym beginner so that you can learn proper form for lifting.

Wear correct gym clothes to ensure your workout session is not wasted. Improper clothing can not only meddle with your workout plan but also land you in uncomfortable situations in public. Additionally, wear the right type of shoes for your various workouts so that your body is balanced and risk of injury is averted. For instance, shoes with a flat sole are not meant for running.

Don't overlook body pain after a gym session. People tend to ignore minor discomfort in muscles and joints and continue to lift even if they feel pain. However, this practice is a strict no. Instead, consult a medical expert as a minor pain today can lead to a major injury in the future.