Fitness Trend: Weighted Vests Are The New Influencer Favourites, But Is It For Everyone? Know Pros And Cons

There is a new fitness trend that has everyone obsessed almost every other day. Currently, the internet is dedicated to wearing weighted vests with fitness influencers swearing that is the new ‘It’ accessory to up your fitness game. But is it really worth it?

What is a weighted vest and why are people wearing it?

Weighted vests are exactly what they sound like. These vests are designed with small weights that are distributed on the torso while wearing them. These extra weights act as a form of resistance while working out leads to increased calorie burn.

What benefits do weighted vests offer?

Wearing weighted vests is generally linked to building muscle strength, increasing calorie burn, improving balance, promoting cardiovascular health, and enhanced bone density. There are studies that have been conducted to understand the efficacy of weighted vests with mostly positive results on weight loss, toning, and muscle building.

What are the cons of wearing weighted vests?

While most users believe that they have seen a change in their body by wearing weighted vests to their walks and work outs, there are some cons to it as well. Using more weight that you can handle can lead to several complications including the following:

Joint Pain: If the weights are not distributed equally or is more than what is suitable it can lead to long-term joint pain.

Increased Injury Risk: With the extra weight on your person, the risk of tripping or other injuries increases manifold.

Overexertion: Getting over enthusiastic with weighted vests and over doing it can lead to fatigue and soreness which might curb enthusiasm for work outs in general.

Posture Issues: Weighted vests can alter your usual posture which in turn can give rise to musculoskeletal problems which can be difficult to reverse.