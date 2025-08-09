Samantha Ruth Prabhu Builds Strength With Push-Ups and Weighted Squats, Know Benefits Of These Essential Workouts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness inspiration to many. In a latest video posted on her Instagram stories, she could be seen working on her functional strength as she performed free weight push-ups and weighted squats. Apart from building muscles and strength, these essential exercises are good options to workout the whole body.

Benefits of squats

A perfect weighted squat works out almost all parts of your body as it requires the coordinated interaction of numerous muscle groups. From the iron bar and plates loading the shoulders to brute core strength it requires to balance the weights and the mandatory working of the lower body muscles, a squat should be essential for all those who exercise. This heavy compound movement helps in building functionality, strength, endurance and a toned lower body, including glutes and legs.

Squats helps with

Strengthening of your core muscles

Burns calories

Boosts athletic ability and strength

Strengthens leg muscles

Benefits of push-ups

Push-ups are free weight upper body exercise routine that helps build the chest, shoulder and arms. Each variation of the push-up, for instance close grip, normal grip and wide grip, works a different portion of the upper body, but all-in-all it helps build strength and core stability, while also contributing to overall fitness and cardiovascular health. Push-ups qualify as a great, equipment-free exercise.

Push-ups are important as they