Best Pre-Workout Foods: What to Eat Before You Hit The Gym?

Hitting the gym on an empty stomach or after a heavy meal doesn't end well. What goes into the system before the gym completely dictates the energy and stamina on the floor. While everyone's nutritional needs are different, many fitness experts recommend consuming easily digestible foods that provide a combination of energy and nutrients. Here is a breakdown of the absolute best foods to eat before the next workout session.

Bananas

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Bananas have fast-digesting carbohydrates and potassium. Carbs act as an immediate fuel for the muscles. Potassium acts as an electrolyte and keeps the muscles from cramping up mid-set. Eating the fruit 30 minutes before the workout gives a quick energy boost.

Oatmeal

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Oatmeal contains complex carbs, which break down slowly in the bloodstream. This provides a steady, gradual release of glucose that prevents a stamina crash during the session. Consuming it an hour before hitting the gym is beneficial for long heavy lifting sessions.

Boiled eggs

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Boiled eggs are an excellent pre-workout snack. They provide high-quality, complete protein and leucine to support muscle synthesis. It is a solid muscle-building pre-workout meal and should be eaten one or two hours before training

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Smoothies

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Smoothies have liquid carbohydrates and protein. Since the ingredients are already blended down, the stomach doesn't have to work hard to digest them. For the best results, consume the pre-workout smoothie 30 to 60 minutes before the workout. This gives the body enough time to begin digesting the liquid.

Greek yoghurt with fruits

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This combination offers protein and carbohydrates, helping support energy needs while also contributing to muscle maintenance. Consume it one hour before the session because it allows the stomach to digest it.

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Dates

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Dates provide natural sugars that can deliver a quick source of energy before a workout. They are also convenient to carry and consume on the go.

Whole-grain toast with peanut butter

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