Here's How You Can Monsoon-Proof Your Runs

Running and jogging is considered a good cardiovascular exercise. It burns calories, boosts strength and stamina and also energises one. Doing any outdoor physical activity is also considered good for immunity and respiratory systems. However, as the monsoon has set in, stepping out for a run can lead to health concerns.

However, running need not stop in the rainy weather. All one needs to do is rain-proof their gear and plan their route to avoid flooded areas.

Running is a good cardiovascular exercise | Image: Shutterstock

Gear Up

– Water-Resistant Jacket: Invest in a good quality waterproof or water-resistant jacket that can keep you dry in light to moderate rain.

– Water-Repellent Clothing: Choose clothing treated with water-repellent coatings like nylon or polyester.

– Wearing a hat can protect you from head from the rain beating down.

– Reflective gear can increase visibility in low light conditions and also makes it convenient for a vehicle rider to spot the runner.

– Invest in good quality and water resistant shoes. As surfaces can get slippery, shoes with a firm grip that diminish the chances of injury.

How to plan your run in the rain?

– Runners need to plan their routes to avoid flooded areas or roads with poor drainage.

– Being careful on wet and slippery surfaces can help avoid falls and injuries on wet and slippery surfaces.

– Make sure to stay dry after the run. Bringing a change of clothes and towel is advised so that you can stay warm and dry after the run.

Running is a good outdoor fitness activity | Image: Shutterstock

Additional tips