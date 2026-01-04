Updated 4 January 2026 at 20:56 IST
Relish These Sweet Winter Delicacies This Season: Gajar Ka Halwa, Malai Makhan, Kesariya Doodh And More
Winters are typically associated with increased appetite and foodies must not miss out on these delicacies in this season.
Winter is ongoing in Northern India and for foodies, it's a time to indulge in delicious food items. While it is natural to feel hungrier than usual in this season, foodies love to relish sweet dishes too. Here's listing some desi sweet dishes that can be enjoyed more as temperatures dip.
Gajak and chikki
In winters, til or sesame seeds based delicacies warm up the body and are preferred by foodies. Gajak and chikki are enjoyed throughout the season and are hot sellers in winters.
Gajar Ka Halwa
Piping hot Gajar Ka Halwa made with seasonal red carrots is a sweet delicacy best enjoyed in winters. People even add khoya to make it more flavourful and rich. With added dry fruits, the taste of Gajar Ka Halwa only increases.
Kesariya Doodh
Kesariya Doodh is prepared by infusing milk with saffron, cardamom, almonds and pistachios for a rich and spiced flavor. High fat milk is heated until it curdles and thickens. Then, dry fruits and spicy masala is added to it for enhanced flavour. A hot glass of Kesariya Doodh is not only delicious but also provides relief from seasonal cough and cold.
Imarti
This dish is similar to the jalebi, but only thicker and more textured. While imarti is available throughout the year, its best enjoyed during winters with a small portion of rabri to balance out the sweetness.
Malai Makhan
Malai Makhan is a light, airy, saffron-infused milk-cream dessert. It is enjoyed in winters in Northern India and is prepared made by frothing milk and cream, often flavored with cardamom, saffron and kewra. It is garnished with dry fruits and melts in mouth.
