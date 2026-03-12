Updated 12 March 2026 at 22:43 IST
How To Get Shredded Like Naga Chaitanya At 40?
Strength training, cardio and a good diet are pivotal to getting shredded in your 40s.
Fit is the new wealthy. 2026 officially marks a lifestyle shift where health, longevity and physical performance are viewed as the ultimate status symbols, even over wealth and assets. After the coronavirus pandemic, the renewed interest in health and fitness has been witnessed in all age groups. Office-goers in their 30s and 40s too have realised the importance of fitness and its link to ageing and its signs.
Celebs are known to set the fitness bar high. Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya set the internet ablaze has he posted some pictures of him flaunting his shredded physique. There's good muscle definition, overall lean mass and definition in his body, which is impressive, given he is nearing 40. If Chay can, so can you.
Tips to get a shredded physique in your 40s
People in their 40s not only witness diminished strength levels as compared to when they were younger but also building muscle mass becomes difficult at this age. Muscle loss also occurs as you age, making it difficult to achieve your dream physique. However, it's all possible with hard work, dedication, discipline and a good diet.
– A good and targeted workout schedule is a must if you are starting your fitness journey in your 40s. In the gym, your workout must ideally comprise of both compound and isolation exercises so that you can pack muscle and get definition.
– Eat regular meals. Calculate your calorie intake when you consume food or eat until you are full. You do not need to diet, but you should consume junk food moderately. You can eat it for three meals a week. Definitely, eat more fruits and veggies.
– If you’re over 40, you have a lower work capacity (ability to do work) and a slower recovery rate compared to your 20 year old self. This must be considered if you want to build muscle successfully. Don't overtrain as recovery is delayed and this will lead to loss of muscle mass.
– Cardio is important as it helps get rid of excessive fat and is significant for your overall health, mobility and wellness.
