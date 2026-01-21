Hrithik Roshan Sets Fitness Goals At 52 In Shirtless Pics, Flexes 'Bollywood Biceps'

Hrithik Roshan is known for his penchant for fitness. The Bollywood actor is one of many in the industry who are famous for leading a disciplined lifestyle and spending hours in the gym perfecting his physique. Giving his own spin to the viral ‘2026 is the new 2016’ challenge, the actor shared a series of photos from over the years. Hrithik's post has gone viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on January 10 this year | Image: Instagram

Hrithik Roshan sets fitness goals in contemporary and old photos

On January 21, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from over the years. The actor appeared shirtless in most of the photos, and he was seen flexing his toned body. In mirror selfies, the actor flaunted his abs and ripped biceps.



Also Read: What Is Yo-Yo Dieting? Know It's Side Effects

A photo shared by Hrithik Roshan in his latest post | Image: Instagram

He shared the photos with the caption, “2016, 1984, 2019, 2022 and yesterday. No matter how many books I read or how evolved and nuanced my understanding of life gets, this hardwired obsession with ‘Bollywood Biceps’ just doesn't seem to end. I hope I get over it eventually. Pray for me.” His post caught the attention of social media users who lavished praises on the Bollywood star in the comment section.



Also Read: Malaika Practices Chandra Namaskara, Know Its Benefits

Hrithik Roshan sets fitness goals with his latest post | Image: Instagram

Fans of the actor appreciated his maintaining his physique over the years despite his increasing age. Some even asked him to share dieting and fitness tips with them. A particular photo that got the netizens talking was a click from 1984, when the Krrish star was just 10 years old. Even at a tender age, he could be seen flexing his biceps in the throwback photo. Known as one of the fittest actors in the industry, Hrithik Roshan often shares his photos and videos from his fitness journey.



Also Read: 73 And Ripped! Man Details His Bodyweight Workout And Diet Plan

