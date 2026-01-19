Malaika Arora Practices Chandra Namaskara, Here Are Its Benefits And Step-by-Step Guide To Perfect Moon Salutation

Malaika Arora’s fitness routine often becomes a talking point. On January 19, the actress and dancer took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself practising the Chandra Namaskar, also known as the Moon Salutation. The lesser-known yoga regimen is known to have several health benefits. While Surya Namaskar is popular, the moon salutation promotes slow movements.

What is Chandra Namaskar?

Chandra Namaskara is a sequence of yoga postures designed to honour the moon’s cooling, calming energy. Unlike Surya Namaskara, which is dynamic and heat-building, moon salutation focuses on slow, fluid movements that promote relaxation, emotional balance and flexibility. It is especially beneficial during evenings or when the body and mind need grounding rather than stimulation.

What are the benefits of Chandra Namaskar?

Practising Chandra Namaskara regularly offers several holistic benefits. First, it helps calm the nervous system, making it ideal for those dealing with stress, anxiety or sleep disturbances. The slow pace and deep breathing activate the parasympathetic nervous system, encouraging mental clarity and emotional stability.

Physically, the sequence improves flexibility in the hips, spine and legs. Poses like the Goddess Squat and Lateral Stretches help open tight joints, while gentle backbends enhance spinal mobility. It also aids hormonal balance, particularly in women, by supporting pelvic health and easing menstrual discomfort.



Another key benefit is improved digestion and detoxification. The side stretches and twists stimulate the abdominal organs, helping release sluggishness in the body. Over time, the practice cultivates better posture, body awareness and inner balance. It is also said to help with menstrual discomfort.

How to practice Chandra Namaskar? Step-by-step guide

Begin in Tadasana (Mountain Pose), standing tall with feet together and palms in a prayer position. Inhale deeply and step your feet wide into Goddess Pose, bending the knees and opening the hips. Extend your arms sideways and move into a Right Lateral Stretch, keeping the spine long.

From here, turn your right foot out and move into Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), followed by a gentle Parsvakonasana (Extended Side Angle Pose). Slowly lower into a Low Lunge, placing the back knee on the mat, and transition into a mild Ardha Chandrasana (Half Moon Pose) variation.



