What Is 75 Hard Challenge? Know How It Can Help Your Fitness Journey

Social media has been buzzing with the 75-hard challenge. While the concept first came into existence in 2019, it was popularised on TikTok earlier this year. This was popularised in India by Alaya F. Social media influencers and fitness experts have stressed that the challenge works wonders for a fitness journey.

What is the 75 hard challenge?

The 75 Hard Challenge is a 75-day program designed to build mental toughness rather than just physical fitness. Created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the challenge combines strict daily habits that must be followed consistently. It thrives on no shortcuts, no excuses.

How to undertake the 75 Hard challenge?

The rules are simple yet demanding: follow a diet of your choice, complete two 45-minute workouts daily (one must be outdoors), drink nearly 4 litres of water, read 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and take a daily progress picture. Missing even one task means starting over from Day 1.

This can be understood better with an example. Imagine you are reading a book. The challenge is to read the entire book, cover to cover, in one sitting. If you put down the book even once, you will have to pick it up again and start with chapter 1.



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Why the 75 Hard challenge work?

At first glance, it may seem like a fitness plan, but its core lies in discipline and consistency. The idea is to push individuals beyond their comfort zones and help them develop resilience. For many participants, the biggest takeaway is not just weight loss or improved stamina, but a stronger mindset.

One of the key benefits of the 75 Hard Challenge is that it promotes healthier habits. Drinking adequate water, reading daily, and sticking to a diet plan can positively impact both physical and mental well-being. The inclusion of reading also sets it apart from typical fitness programs, encouraging self-growth alongside physical transformation.



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