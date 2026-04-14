Don't Throw Away The Pulp After Making Fruit And Vegetable Juice, Know How To Reuse Them

Starting the day with a fresh glass of vegetable juice sounds healthy and refreshing. Most people have even gotten into the habit of squeezing fresh vegetable and fruit juice every morning. However, what to do with the leftover pulp is a question that might cross one's mind.

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Most people who start their day with a glass of fresh juice are familiar with the pain of discarding the leftover pulp in the bin. While it may seem like a waste, this fibre-rich byproduct is actually packed with nutrients and can be repurposed in creative and useful ways. Instead of discarding it, here are five easy ways to reuse vegetable pulp and make the most of your ingredients.



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Add it to the dough

One of the simplest ways to use vegetable pulp is by kneading it into your regular atta. Whether it’s carrot, beetroot, or bottle gourd pulp, mixing it into dough not only enhances the nutritional value but also adds a subtle flavour and colour to your rotis or parathas. It’s a great way to sneak in extra fibre for both kids and adults.

Use it for crispy tikkis

Vegetable pulp works wonderfully as a base for cutlets or tikkis. Just combine it with boiled potatoes, spices, breadcrumbs, and herbs, then shape and shallow fry. These make for a healthy evening snack or even a quick breakfast option. You can also air-fry them for a lighter version.

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Mix it in soups and curries

Instead of using cornflour or cream to thicken soups, try adding vegetable pulp. It blends easily into broths and gravies, making them thicker and more nutritious. This trick works especially well with tomato, spinach, or mixed vegetable pulp.



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Use it for skincare

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Certain vegetable pulps, like cucumber, carrot, or beetroot, can double up as DIY skincare ingredients. You can mix the pulp with honey, yoghurt, or rose water to create a quick face pack. These natural blends may help hydrate the skin and add a temporary glow. However, always do a patch test before applying anything new to your face, especially if you have sensitive skin.

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Use in gardening

If you’re not keen on consuming the pulp, don’t waste it; compost it. Vegetable pulp decomposes quickly and makes for excellent organic manure. It enriches soil quality and supports healthier plant growth, making it a win-win for your kitchen and garden.