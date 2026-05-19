Neck Stretch To Ankle Rolls: 5 Exercises To Improve Blood Flow During Long Office Hours
Sitting for long hours during office work may lead to poor blood circulation, stiffness, and muscle discomfort. Experts say simple stretches and light exercises during breaks may help improve blood flow.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Long office hours often mean sitting in one position for an extended period. Over time, this may cause stiffness, tired legs, and poor blood circulation. Health experts say adding a few simple exercises and stretches during work breaks may help improve blood flow and reduce discomfort caused by prolonged sitting.
Why does blood flow matter during work hours?
Sitting down for too long slows blood circulation, especially in the lower body and legs. Poor blood circulation means swelling, numbness, and muscle stiffness. According to the National Institutes of Health, regular movement throughout the day is important for maintaining healthy circuation an reducing the effects of prolonged sitting.
Exercises to improve blood flow at work
Ankle rolls
Ankle rolls are simple movements that help circulate blood flow in the lower legs and feet. Experts say this movement helps reduce stiffness caused by sitting for long periods. To do this exercise:
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- Lift one foot slightly off the floor
- Rotate the ankle clockwise for a few seconds
- Repeat in the opposite direction
Seated leg raises
Seated leg raises may help activate the leg muscles and improve blood flow. It helps activate the leg muscles and improves blood flow. This exercise also reduces muscle tightness in the thighs. To perform this exercise:
- Sit upright in a chair
- Extend one leg straight out
- Hold for a few seconds before lowering it
- Repeat on both sides
Shoulder rolls
Long hours at the desk cause tension in the shoulders and upper back. According to the Cleveland Clinic, light stretching and movement throughout the day help ease the muscle tension that is caused by prolonged sitting. This movement helps improve movement and reduce stiffness. Performing this exercise is easy:
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- Roll shoulders forward several times
- Then roll them backwards slowly
Neck stretches
Looking at screens for hours in the office strains the neck muscles. The stretches help improve flexibility, and it also reduces stiffness. To do a simple neck stretch:
- Tilt the head side to side
- Look left and right slowly
- Lower the chin gently toward the chest
Walking during breaks
Experts often recommend short walks during office breaks because it helps support circulation and overall health. Even walking for a few minutes every hour helps improve blood flow and reduce the effects of sitting for long periods. According to Harvard Health, regular movement during the workday supports better circulation and muscle health.