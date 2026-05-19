Neck Stretch To Ankle Rolls: 5 Exercises To Improve Blood Flow During Long Office Hours

Long office hours often mean sitting in one position for an extended period. Over time, this may cause stiffness, tired legs, and poor blood circulation. Health experts say adding a few simple exercises and stretches during work breaks may help improve blood flow and reduce discomfort caused by prolonged sitting.

Why does blood flow matter during work hours?

Sitting down for too long slows blood circulation, especially in the lower body and legs. Poor blood circulation means swelling, numbness, and muscle stiffness. According to the National Institutes of Health, regular movement throughout the day is important for maintaining healthy circuation an reducing the effects of prolonged sitting.

Exercises to improve blood flow at work

Ankle rolls

Ankle rolls are simple movements that help circulate blood flow in the lower legs and feet. Experts say this movement helps reduce stiffness caused by sitting for long periods. To do this exercise:

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Lift one foot slightly off the floor

Rotate the ankle clockwise for a few seconds

Repeat in the opposite direction

Seated leg raises

Seated leg raises improve blood flow | Image: Freepik

Seated leg raises may help activate the leg muscles and improve blood flow. It helps activate the leg muscles and improves blood flow. This exercise also reduces muscle tightness in the thighs. To perform this exercise:

Sit upright in a chair

Extend one leg straight out

Hold for a few seconds before lowering it

Repeat on both sides

Shoulder rolls

Shoulder rolls help ease the tension in muscles | Image: Freepik

Long hours at the desk cause tension in the shoulders and upper back. According to the Cleveland Clinic, light stretching and movement throughout the day help ease the muscle tension that is caused by prolonged sitting. This movement helps improve movement and reduce stiffness. Performing this exercise is easy:

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Roll shoulders forward several times

Then roll them backwards slowly

Neck stretches

Neck stretches improve flexibility | Image: Freepik

Looking at screens for hours in the office strains the neck muscles. The stretches help improve flexibility, and it also reduces stiffness. To do a simple neck stretch:

Tilt the head side to side

Look left and right slowly

Lower the chin gently toward the chest

Walking during breaks