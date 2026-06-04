Neck Stretches To Ankle Rotations, 7 Exercises To Help Ease Joint Pain At Home

Joint pain is a common issue that affects people of all ages. Older adults with arthritis suffer more because of their age and less flexibility. While resting seems helpful, gentle exercises are often better for keeping joints flexible and muscles strong. It is important to choose low-impact movements that do not place excessive stress on the joints. Here are seven exercises that you can do at home to help ease joint pain.

Butterfly pose

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The butterfly pose stretches the inner thighs and hips, which can help reduce lower body pain. By gently opening these areas and encouraging the hips to rotate outward, this pose can ease discomfort caused by tight muscles.

Hamstring stretch

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Stretching the back of the legs makes simple activities like walking, climbing stairs, and even sitting more comfortable. Performing hamstrings stretches reduces tightness that often pulls on the hips and knees.

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Standing arm raise

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This exercise helps strengthen the shoulders without straining them. This simple move helps improve shoulder stability and reduce everyday stiffness.

Neck stretches

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Sitting hunched over a computer, looking down at a smartphone, or even reading in bed can pull on neck muscles and cause pain. Neck stretches are the easiest way to relieve joint stress and muscle tension.

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Shoulder rolls

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Shoulder rolls are a simple exercise that can be easily done while sitting or standing to ease stiffness. This helps warm up muscle shoulders, improve joint movement, and reduce tension.

Ankle rotations

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Ankle rotations are an excellent exercise to relieve joint stiffness and manage arthritis. Rotating the ankles in slow circles may improve flexibility and reduce stiffness in the lower legs and feet.

Walking

Representational Image | Image: Freepik