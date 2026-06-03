Post-Workout Recovery: 7 Essential Tips For Treating Sore Muscles
Muscle soreness is a common experience after exercise, especially when trying a new workout or increasing intensity.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Whether you are an avid fitness enthusiast or just beginning your workout journey, sore muscles can really make daily activities hard. This soreness is known as Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), and it typically occurs 24 to 48 hours after exercise. It fades as your muscles heal and rebuild themselves stronger. While experiencing soreness is normal, there are effective ways to manage it and support the body's recovery.
Stay hydrated
Drinking the right amount of water each day is great for overall health, but drinking enough fluids can help the body to function well and support muscle recovery after exercise.
Try gentle movements
Light activities like walking, stretching, or easy cycling can improve blood flow to msucles an reduce stiffness. Just remember not to push the body through pain, as it might cause injuries.
Give attention to rest
Prioritising rest after a workout is the key. Enough rest helps the muscles repair and recover faster after working out.
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Eat a balanced post-workout meal
Eating a balanced post-workout meal is essential because enough protein and carbohydrates can help with muscle recovery and restore energy.
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Take heat and cold therapy
Heat and cold can manage different DOMS symptoms. Cold reduces pain and inflammation. Heat increases blood flow and relieves stiffness.
Massage
Massaging sore muscles can improve blood flow and manage stiffness. According to the National Institute of Health, massaging reduces pain by about 30% and significantly speeds up recovery.
Get enough sleep for recovery
According to the National Institute of Health, sleep allows the body to convert energy reserves back into usable fuel, preparing you for future physical activity.