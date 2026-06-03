Post-Workout Recovery: 7 Essential Tips For Treating Sore Muscles

Whether you are an avid fitness enthusiast or just beginning your workout journey, sore muscles can really make daily activities hard. This soreness is known as Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), and it typically occurs 24 to 48 hours after exercise. It fades as your muscles heal and rebuild themselves stronger. While experiencing soreness is normal, there are effective ways to manage it and support the body's recovery.

Stay hydrated

Drinking the right amount of water each day is great for overall health, but drinking enough fluids can help the body to function well and support muscle recovery after exercise.

Try gentle movements

Light movements like walking help improve stiffness | Image: Freepik

Light activities like walking, stretching, or easy cycling can improve blood flow to msucles an reduce stiffness. Just remember not to push the body through pain, as it might cause injuries.

Give attention to rest

Prioritising rest after a workout is the key | Image: Freepik

Prioritising rest after a workout is the key. Enough rest helps the muscles repair and recover faster after working out.

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Eat a balanced post-workout meal

Eating a nutritious post-workout meal is essential | Image: Freepik

Eating a balanced post-workout meal is essential because enough protein and carbohydrates can help with muscle recovery and restore energy.

Also Read: Exercises To Help Reduce Belly Fat In Your 40s

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Take heat and cold therapy

Cold therapy reduces pain and inflammation | Image: Freepik

Heat and cold can manage different DOMS symptoms. Cold reduces pain and inflammation. Heat increases blood flow and relieves stiffness.

Massage

Massaging sore muscles improve blood flow | Image: Freepik

Massaging sore muscles can improve blood flow and manage stiffness. According to the National Institute of Health, massaging reduces pain by about 30% and significantly speeds up recovery.

Get enough sleep for recovery

Sleeping is essential after an intense workout | Image: Freepik