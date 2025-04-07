Fuel Up With Wholesome And Mindful Choices: Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Daily Practices

Rakul Preet Singh is one such Bollywood actress who motivates her fans to stay fit and always share her fitness routine and tips with fans. On the occasion of World Health Day 2025, Rakul took to social media to share her routine for leading a balanced and healthy life.

How to stay fit? Rakul Shares tips for a balanced body and mind

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and shared post about maintaining your body no matter what. Along with the bunch of pictures, the caption read, "It’s world health day and here are few easy things that you can implement in your life as daily practices.

She further wrote, "Fuel up with wholesome and mindful choices. Read and Expand your mind, find peace. connect with Nature , it’s a feeling I cannot describe, pick any sport of your choice .. mine is golf. Meditate to Calm yourself and find a balance of mind body soul .. just 5 minutes in a day will bring bigggggg changes. Be a goooof and keep smiling cos Happiness is the best medicine for a healthier you. Start with baby steps and tell me what are the things you already do and what changes would you like to bring to your life. Remember you truly live in only one place - YOUR BODY. #WorldHealthDay #HealthyLiving #mindbodybalance”.

Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram pictures make it quite evident that she is health-conscious and is always seen inclined towards eating healthy food. The actor has also shared different vegan food pictures on her Instagram handle. Not only diet, but Rakul is also consistent towards following a workout schedule. Apart from following strict diet, she also follows a rigorous physical workout as well.

Rakul Preet Singh's physical workout routine

Rakul Preet Singh has often shown dedication towards her workouts. She religiously follows her diet not only to maintain an hourglass figure but also to remain strong, fit, and healthy. Long back in a leading daily entertainment she revealed her workout routine:

Rakul Preet Singh workouts out for six days a week.

Rakul Preet’s daily routine consists of warming up, followed by cardio, followed by strength training, later followed by the cooling down process.

Rakul’s warm-up consists of stationary or dynamic stretches for eight to ten minutes.

Her high-intensity cardio consists of kickboxing, cycling, treadmill, and skipping for twenty-five minutes.

Her strength training includes core and lower limb strengthen with weights, sandbags, types, or bodyweight.

Rakul Preet’s cooling down progress consists of yoga and full-body stretching.