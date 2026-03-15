Ranbir Kapoor-inspired Three Pull-Up Variations For Extra Strength And Definition | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the fittest Bollywood stars. The actor has been working extra hard at the gym in preparation for his two most anticipated projects, Ramayana and Love and War. An old video of the actor was shared by one of his fitness coaches, Nam-Wook Kang. has resurfaced online. In the clip, the 43-year-old star could be seen taking his gym sessions to the next level with three pull-up variations.

What are the pull-up variations done by Ranbir Kapoor?

Pull-ups are widely regarded as one of the most effective bodyweight exercises for building upper-body strength. The excercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, arms and core, making it a favourite among fitness enthusiasts. In the viral clip, Ranbir Kapoor, who seems to have mastered the basic pull-up, could be seen adding advanced variations such as clapping pull-ups, side-to-side and gymnastics ring muscle-ups to challenge muscles further and improve overall performance.

Clapping Pull-Ups

Clapping pull-ups are an advanced and explosive variation that focuses on power and upper-body strength. To perform this move, begin with a standard pull-up grip on the bar. Pull your body upward with maximum force and, as you reach the top, briefly release the bar to clap your hands before grabbing it again and lowering yourself back down.



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This variation requires strong grip strength, coordination and speed. It primarily engages the lats, biceps and shoulders while also improving overall athletic performance. Beginners should practise explosive pull-ups first before attempting the clapping variation to reduce the risk of injury.

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Side-to-Side Pull-Ups

Side-to-side pull-ups are an excellent way to add a dynamic challenge to your upper body workout. Instead of pulling your chin straight above the bar, you shift your body toward one side of the bar during each repetition.

Start by gripping the bar slightly wider than shoulder-width. Pull yourself upward and aim to bring your chin close to your right hand. Lower your body slightly and then pull up toward the left side on the next repetition. This side-to-side movement increases engagement of the back muscles, particularly the lats, while also activating the arms and core. This variation helps improve muscle balance and coordination, making it a great addition to strength-training routines.



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Gymnastics Rings Muscle-Ups

The gymnastics ring muscle-up is a challenging move that combines a pull-up with a dip. Performed on gymnastic rings instead of a fixed bar, this exercise demands exceptional upper body strength, stability and control.