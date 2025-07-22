Struggling To Complete Your 10k Steps In Monsoon? Try These Indoor Exercises As Easy Alternatives

Walking is considered an easy workout option, especially for ageing people. Its a good cardiovascular activity and keeps heart health in check and has other health benefits. Walking as a workout activity has also significantly gained popularity due to viral trends like "hot girl walks" and "Japanese walking".

However, while walking 10,000 steps - the viral health trend - may be popular, it may not be possible for you to step out an walk around every time. Here are some indoor exercises that can offer similar cardiovascular and calorie-burning benefits as a brisk 10,000-step walk.

Walking is considered a good cardiovascular activity | Image: Freepik

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT involves short bursts of intense activity followed by brief rest periods. A 20–30 minute HIIT session can burn the same amount of calories as walking 10,000 steps, and it keeps your metabolism elevated for hours after the workout.

Example:

30 seconds jumping jacks

30 seconds rest

30 seconds burpees

30 seconds rest

Repeat for 15–20 minutes

Jump Rope

10 minutes of continuous jumping can be as effective as walking for 30 minutes. It improves heart health, coordination, and burns serious calories in a short time.

Dancing

Dancing is a full-body workout and helps improve mood, stamina, and cardiovascular health. An hour of moderate dancing can easily match or exceed the benefits of a 10,000-step walk.

Dancing can burn calories faster than walking | Image: Rockstar Academy

Stair Climbing

Climbing stairs is an excellent cardio and strength workout that burns more calories than walking and tones your legs and glutes.

Bodyweight Circuits