Squats to Jumping Jacks: Simple Exercise Snacking Practices Anyone Can Follow For A Better Fitness Routine

In the dynamic world, most individuals are balancing a myriad of household chores with professional work, social time, and engagements with family. Amid the study sessions, long working hours, daily commutes, and interpersonal relations, what gets ignored most easily is the workout. Several people complain about not finding enough time in the day to allocate to exercise. If you are one of them, exercise snacking might be what you need.

Representational image | Image: Freepik

Exercise snacking is a fitness trend on the rise. Designed specifically for people with overwhelming schedules, the trend shifts focus from long, dedicated hours in the gym to smaller, intense workout sessions throughout the day. Exercises are curated to last between 20 seconds and 5 minutes and can be easily done without elaborate equipment or the need for space.

Benefits of exercise snacking

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the benefits of exercise snacking may include:

Improved cardiovascular function: Short bursts of vigorous exercise improve how efficiently the heart and lungs work.

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Boosts mood: As per experts, the quick breaks help clear brain fog. They elevate energy levels and enhance cognitive performance and mood during a busy workday.

Reduced blood sugar levels: Frequent movement helps the body use glucose more efficiently, which can be particularly beneficial for people leading a sedentary lifestyle.

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Improved muscle strength: Research shows that just 2 minutes of walking or bodyweight sit-to-stand squats allows the body to use more amino acids from meals to build muscle proteins.

Improved flexibility: The exercises don't require much movement or intensity. So it is beneficial for people with a sedentary lifestyle. This will help them move some muscles and improve their lifestyle and flexibility.

Also Read: 7 Signs You May Not Be Recovering Properly After Workouts

Examples of exercise snacking

Exercise snacking does not rely on special exercise equipment like weights, kettlebells, or resistance bands. It just involves breaking up sedentary time by doing short, 1 to 5-minute bursts of movement multiple times a day. Some examples of exercise snacking include:

Representational image | Image: Freepik