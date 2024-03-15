Advertisement

Working towards your fitness and losing weight is a journey that requires commitment and discipline. When you put so much effort into it, hitting a plateau in your weight loss journey can be frustrating and demotivating. However, mixing it up with some new and challenging workouts can help reignite your progress and break through barriers. From high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to strength training and yoga, here are some effective workouts that might help you break out of a weight loss rut.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts are a time-efficient and effective way to torch calories and boost metabolism. These workouts typically involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or low-intensity recovery. HIIT can be done with a variety of exercises, including sprints, jumping jacks, burpees, and mountain climbers. Incorporating HIIT sessions into your routine can help increase calorie burn, improve cardiovascular fitness, and enhance overall endurance.

HIIT Workout | Image: Unsplash

Strength training

Strength training is essential for building lean muscle mass, increasing metabolism, and promoting fat loss. Incorporating compound exercises such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, and bench presses into your workouts can help target multiple muscle groups simultaneously and maximise calorie expenditure. Aim to include strength training sessions 2-3 times per week, focusing on progressive overload by gradually increasing the weight or intensity of your workouts over time.

Circuit training

Circuit training combines strength training and cardiovascular exercises into a high-intensity workout that targets both muscle building and calorie burning. Design a circuit that includes a mix of resistance exercises, such as push-ups, kettlebell swings, and bodyweight squats, interspersed with short bursts of cardio, such as jumping rope, high knees, or mountain climbers. Performing each exercise back-to-back with minimal rest in between can help elevate your heart rate and maximise calorie burn.

Circuit training combines cardio and strength | Image: Unsplash

Yoga

Yoga offers numerous physical and mental benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, balance, and stress reduction. While yoga may not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, it can still be an effective tool for weight loss when combined with a healthy diet and other forms of exercise. Dynamic and challenging yoga sequences, such as power yoga or vinyasa flow, can help increase heart rate and promote calorie expenditure while also improving physical fitness and well-being.

Outdoor activities

Taking your workouts outdoors can add variety and enjoyment to your fitness routine while also providing opportunities for calorie burning and fat loss. Activities such as hiking, cycling, swimming, or even outdoor circuit training can help you break out of a weight loss rut and reinvigorate your motivation. Plus, the fresh air and natural surroundings can enhance mood and mental clarity, making outdoor workouts even more beneficial for overall health and well-being.