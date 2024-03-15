×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Five Immunity Boosting Exercises To Try At Home

Boost your immunity with these simple to perform home exercises

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga
Yoga | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Exercising is an age-old practise of uplifting your immunity, and keep yourself energetic enough to perform all your daily home and work tasks. This immunity boosting way of life can be practised without the need of doing heavy exercises for long hours to enhance your immune system. Here are five immunity-focused and easy to do exercises to get you started. 

Yoga

Yoga, a blend of physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation, has been lauded for its multitude of health benefits, including its ability to enhance immune function. Regular yoga practice helps lower stress hormones, which can compromise the immune system, while also stimulating the lymphatic system to expel toxins from the body. Poses like the downward dog or the cobra pose are particularly beneficial for stimulating the immune system.

Image credit: Unsplash

Jump Rope

An underrated yet highly effective cardiovascular workout, jump rope can significantly boost your immune system. This high-intensity exercise increases heart rate, improving blood circulation and the transport of immune cells throughout the body. Just a few minutes of jump rope each day can make a difference in your immune health.

Pilates

Pilates focuses on core strength, flexibility, and overall body conditioning. This low-impact exercise not only aids in reducing stress and anxiety but also promotes lymphatic drainage and boosts immunity. Incorporating Pilates into your daily routine can lead to a stronger, more resilient immune system.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by periods of rest or low-intensity activity. This type of training can improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and enhance the body's immune response. Simple at-home HIIT exercises include burpees, squat jumps, and mountain climbers.

Image credit: Unsplash

Tai Chi

This ancient Chinese martial art is known for its health-promoting benefits. Tai Chi combines slow, deliberate movements with breathing exercises and meditation to reduce stress and improve immune function. Its gentle method makes it suitable for individuals of all fitness levels

 

 



 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

