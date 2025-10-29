Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer-Approved 3-step Guide To Get Back to Your Diet After Festive Binging

The festival season has concluded, and so has the regular feasting. As the cheat days get over, one might find it difficult to return to normalcy and go back to regular dieting and daily workouts. While challenging, actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer, Siddhartha Singh, recommends a 3-step plan through which you can get back to your nutritional plan effortlessly. He encourages people to focus on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick-fix diets. Here are his core tips to combat post-festival overeating and maintain your fitness goals.

Siddhartha Singh’s ‘3 Step plan to Get Back on Your Nutrition Plan’

In an Instagram post made on October 24, Siddhartha Singh shared three practical steps to help you reset your nutritional plan after the festive season.

Step 1: Don’t Overthink — Just Resume Normal Eating

Siddhartha explains that many people panic after festive indulgence and go to extremes by cutting carbs, skipping meals, or overdoing cardio. Instead, he advises simply returning to your regular eating routine.

“Most people panic and go extreme — cutting carbs, skipping meals, or overdoing cardio. Instead, just get back on plan!” he wrote.

Step 2: Prioritise Protein and Hydration

He suggests starting your day with electrolytes and a protein-rich breakfast.

“Protein stabilises blood sugar and keeps cravings low after festive sugar spikes,” Siddhartha noted.

Step 3: Move — But Don’t Overtrain

While motivation may be high to “burn off” all those sweet indulgences, overtraining can do more harm than good. Siddhartha recommends opting for lighter, consistent movement like a 30-minute walk to help your body reset.

“You don’t need a 2-hour workout to ‘burn off’ laddoos. A good strength session or a 30-minute incline walk helps reset energy, digestion, and mindset,” he explained.