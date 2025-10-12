Soha Ali Khan Combining Pre-Diwali Cleanup With Her Daily Workout Is The Ultimate Festive Hack | Watch

Soha Ali Khan is one of the Bollywood celebs who often shares glimpses from her workout regime. In her latest video, the actress shared her workout regimen, which had a nod to the upcoming Diwali festivities. The festival of lights brings with it loads of preparations, a big part of which is cleaning the house. In her latest workout video, Soha Ali Khan perfectly combines her fitness session with pre-Diwali cleanup.

In the video, filmed in a gym, Soha Ali Khan could be seen sporting a pink coloured fitted tank top teamed with black joggers. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a waist pouch. However, it was a special accessory that caught the attention on social media. In the clip, she could be seen working out, holding two dusters in her hand.

The actress first does warm-ups and arm stretching exercises with swiping the duster on a mirror in vertical motion, which doubles as a cleaning activity. She then repeats the set in a side-to-side motion, which combines arm toning with a complete cleaning of the mirror. Lastly, Soha performs perfect push-ups with the dusting cloth clenched underneath her feet. After one push-up, she slithers back, ensuring the cleaning of the floor. In the video, she repeats the same multiple times. Soha shared the hilarious clip with the caption, “Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a Hoover when you have this range of motion ?"



Also Read: Ananya’s Patola x Bandhani Look Is A Nod To Cultural Heritage Of Gujarat