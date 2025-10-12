Updated 12 October 2025 at 16:41 IST
Soha Ali Khan Combining Pre-Diwali Cleanup With Her Daily Workout Is The Ultimate Festive Hack | Watch
Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video from her latest workout session, which included a special Diwali mention.
Soha Ali Khan is one of the Bollywood celebs who often shares glimpses from her workout regime. In her latest video, the actress shared her workout regimen, which had a nod to the upcoming Diwali festivities. The festival of lights brings with it loads of preparations, a big part of which is cleaning the house. In her latest workout video, Soha Ali Khan perfectly combines her fitness session with pre-Diwali cleanup.
In the video, filmed in a gym, Soha Ali Khan could be seen sporting a pink coloured fitted tank top teamed with black joggers. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a waist pouch. However, it was a special accessory that caught the attention on social media. In the clip, she could be seen working out, holding two dusters in her hand.
The actress first does warm-ups and arm stretching exercises with swiping the duster on a mirror in vertical motion, which doubles as a cleaning activity. She then repeats the set in a side-to-side motion, which combines arm toning with a complete cleaning of the mirror. Lastly, Soha performs perfect push-ups with the dusting cloth clenched underneath her feet. After one push-up, she slithers back, ensuring the cleaning of the floor. In the video, she repeats the same multiple times. Soha shared the hilarious clip with the caption, “Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a Hoover when you have this range of motion ?"
Social media users took to the comment section to share their candid reactions to Soha's video. The actress's sister, Saba, wrote in the comments, “I need my windows cleaned 😂please come over anytime ;)". Another user enquired, “Are you sure your trainer wasn’t just making you clean the gym but making you believe you were working out?” A user quipped, “Special Exercise for Diwali safai kaam”. The video is now doing the rounds online.
